Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries

8:35 AM: Aluva police took up case against financial cheating of family of Aluva rape victim

The family of the 5-year-old girl who was killed in Aluva was financially cheated by a member of the Mahila Congress on Thursday. The Aluva East Police registered the case under the sections IPC 406 and IPC 420, Breach of Trust and Fraud. However, the child's father said that there was no complaint; the police visited the house yesterday and took his statement



8.27 AM: Farmer commits suicide in Kannur after loss of land due to wild animals attack

At Kannur's Ayyankunn, a farmer committed suicide. Mudikayam Subramanian (71), who suffered from wild animal harassment and had to abandon farming, passed died. He was diagnosed with cancer. Wild animals harassing Subramanian forced him to abandon two acres of land. Over the past two and a half years, the family has been renting a home. Due to their land ownership, they were also ineligible for the government's LIFE Mission plan.

8.20 AM: Kalamassery blasts: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Kalamassery blast climbed to 6 after Praveen Pradeep (24), who suffered burn injuries in the incident, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Thursday night. Prior to their deaths, Praveen's mother Reena Jose (Sali-45) and younger sister Libna (12), who had gone with him to the prayer meeting on the day of the incident, had passed away from injuries.