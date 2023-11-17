Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blasts: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries

    Kerala News live 17 november 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    8:35 AM: Aluva police took up case against financial cheating of family of Aluva rape victim

    The family of the 5-year-old girl who was killed in Aluva was financially cheated by a member of the Mahila Congress on Thursday. The Aluva East Police registered the case under the sections IPC 406 and IPC 420, Breach of Trust and Fraud. However, the child's father said that there was no complaint; the police visited the house yesterday and took his statement
     

    8.27 AM: Farmer commits suicide in Kannur after loss of land due to wild animals attack

    At Kannur's Ayyankunn, a farmer committed suicide. Mudikayam Subramanian (71), who suffered from wild animal harassment and had to abandon farming, passed died. He was diagnosed with cancer. Wild animals harassing Subramanian forced him to abandon two acres of land. Over the past two and a half years, the family has been renting a home. Due to their land ownership, they were also ineligible for the government's LIFE Mission plan.

    8.20 AM: Kalamassery blasts: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries

    The death toll in the Kalamassery blast climbed to 6 after Praveen Pradeep (24), who suffered burn injuries in the incident, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Thursday night. Prior to their deaths, Praveen's mother Reena Jose (Sali-45) and younger sister Libna (12), who had gone with him to the prayer meeting on the day of the incident, had passed away from injuries.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 8:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections AJR

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections

    Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: Polling day, phase 2 polling updates, voting percentage AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase-2: Voting underway in 70 assembly seats

    Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023: Polling day, updates and voting percentage ajr

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Voting underway in 230 assembly seats

    IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic team to put on air show ahead of India vs Australia WC final in Ahmedabad snt

    IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic team to put on air show ahead of India vs Australia WC final in Ahmedabad

    State-of-the-art anti-submarine shallow water draft Amini launched

    State-of-the-art anti-submarine shallow water craft Amini launched

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections AJR

    PM Modi calls for high voter participation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Elections

    The Railway Man screening: Arjun Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs attend the web series' special show

    The Railway Man screening: Arjun Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs attend the web series' special show

    Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: Polling day, phase 2 polling updates, voting percentage AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase-2: Voting underway in 70 assembly seats

    National Epilepsy Day 2023: Day, history and significance ATG

    National Epilepsy Day 2023: Day, history and significance

    Vrischikam 1: The transcendental month to walk on path of devotion begins today in Kerala; Read anr

    Vrischikam 1: The transcendental month to walk on path of devotion begins today in Kerala; Read

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon