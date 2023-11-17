Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala govt approves medical reimbursement for CM's political secretary P Sasi amid financial crisis

    The Kerala government approved medical reimbursement of Rs 10,680 for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary and CPI(M) leader P. Sasi. This decision raises questions amid the state's reported financial crisis, highlighting the allocation of funds for political figures despite broader economic challenges.

    Kerala govt approves medical reimbursement for CMs political secretary P Sasi amid financial crisis anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government sanctioned the medical reimbursement for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary and CPI(M) leader P Sasi. An amount of Rs 10,680 for the Ayurvedic treatment taken from September 19 to October 13, 2022, at Poojappura Government Panchakarma Hospital, has been sanctioned by the government despite a severe financial crisis. On November 3, 2022, P Sasi submitted an application asking for the money spent on treatment. 

    Also read: Kerala govt approves reimbursement of nearly Rs 75 lakh for CM, wife's medical expenses amid financial crisis

    Asianet News had earlier reported that Rs Rs 74.99 lakh (Rs 7499932) has been sanctioned from the government exchequer for the medical expenses of the Chief Minister's wife Kamala Vijayan. The state government issued an order sanctioning the medical expenses reimbursement from 2021 for the treatment of the Chief Minister and his wife in the United States and Kerala.  According to reports, Rs 72,09,482 was spent at the Mayo Clinic in America alone.

    After this, the document of allocating the amount to the Chief Minister's political secretary came out.

    This is at a time when Kerala is reeling under a severe financial crisis which has led to a halt in the disbursal of welfare pensions, KSRTC pensions, LIFE Mission projects, etc. Amid this crisis, the LFD-led Pinarayi Vijayan government has been organising extravagant events like Keraleeyam and Nava Kerala Sadas, claims the Opposition.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
