Kerala: Elderly women in distress as Welfare pension continues to remain suspended

Idukki: Around 55 lakh people in the state are waiting to get their welfare pension, which has been delayed for four months. An 85-year-old, Anna and Mariyakutty are begging to buy medicines as their welfare fund pension has been suspended for months.

"It's been five months since I got my pension. There is no way to pay for medicine. There is no one to help me. I have no way to live," said Mariyakutty.

Anna and Mariyakutty were living their lives with welfare funds by the government. This pension was the only support for buying medicines, paying current bills, and even food. They have been continuously going to banks for help. Later, they started begging for their survival.

They went to all the local shops, and people and told the matter and finally the money for paying their current bills. However, this is only a temporary solution. The situation will get worse if the payment is not given at the correct time. They see people with boards around their necks. Both say it is not a strike against the government. The panchayat admitted that the pension had been delayed, and explained that it would soon resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, many of the poor people living on welfare pensions are struggling for food and medicine for the day. The reason given by the government for the huge arrears in the welfare pension is that the borrowing limit has expired and the consortium of cooperative banks has denied loans.

This is the first time that the welfare pension has been suspended for such a long time. The government earlier announced that the welfare pension would be paid every month. After a lot of complaints, the dues were cleared during Onam. However, after Onam, the government has not looked back at the welfare pensioners.