Kerala News LIVE: 12 days on, certificate forgery case accused ex-SFI leader K Vidya still absconding

Kerala News LIVE: The accused in Maharaja's College certificate forgery case, K Vidya, is still absconding even after 12 days since the news came to light. The police have failed to trace her whereabouts yet.

8.53 AM: Dengue fever cases surge in Kerala; 79 new cases reported

Kerala witnesses a surge in Dengue Fever cases with the onset of the monsoon. 79 new cases were reported in the state alone on Friday.

8.41 AM: 12 days on, certificate forgery case accused ex-SFI leader K Vidya still absconding

K Vidya, the accused in the Maharaja's College certificate forgery case has been on the run for 12 days. The police expect that the accused is likely in North Kerala. Meanwhile, the Agali Police has informed the High Court that the collection of evidence in the forgery case has been completed.