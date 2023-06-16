Kerala News LIVE: Case against Asianet News reporter: Akhila Nandakumar to appear for interrogation today

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News Chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar will appear for interrogation today at 10 am at the Ernakulam District Crime Branch office in connection with the case registered on charges of conspiracy while reporting news on Maharaja's college mark list controversy.

    9.33 AM: Organ donation row: Abin's organs were donated in accordance with rules, says Lakeshore Hospital\

    The Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, Ernakulam has given an explanation in the case of donating organs of Abin, after he was declared brain dead following an accident. Director of Medical Services Dr. H. Ramesh stated that Abin was given proper treatment and organ donation was done in accordance with the rules. The hospital authorities said that they will convince the court about this. 

    8.42 AM: Chief Secretary and DGP to retire on June 30

    Kerala's Director of General Police Anil Kant and Chief Secretary VP Joy will be retiring from their service on June 30. K Venu, Additional Chief Secretary for the Home Department, is most likely to become the new Chief Secretary. 

    8.31 AM: Case against Asianet News reporter: Akhila Nandakumar to appear for interrogation today

    Asianet News Chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar will appear for interrogation today at 10 am at the Ernakulam District Crime Branch office in connection with the case registered on charges of conspiracy while reporting news on Maharaja's college mark list controversy. The case has been registered under sections 120-B, 465,469 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code  (IPC) and 120 (o) of the Kerala Police (KP) Act 2011 including criminal conspiracy, forgery, and defamation.

