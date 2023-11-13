Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced tomorrow

    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    8.28 AM: Custody period of Maoists in Wayanad ends today; Interrogation continues

     The interrogation of Maoists Chandru and Unnimaya, who were caught in the Chapparam encounter, continues. It is reported that despite questioning by various investigating agencies, they have not uttered a single word. The police custody of both will end today. Kerala Police, NIA, Secret Intelligence Service, ATS, Tamil Nadu Q Branch, Karnataka Police and investigative agencies came into force. Both of them remained silent on the questions regarding the organization. Chandru and Unnimaya worked with several senior Maoist leaders. Therefore, the investigating agencies are looking to get crucial information. 

    8.22 AM: Pathanamthitta man sets himself ablaze over delay in construction of house under Life Mission

    In a terrible instance, a lottery salesman ablaze himself on fire since his house under the state government's Life Mission Scheme was not completed. The deceased is recognised as Gopi, a native of Omallur. Gopi conveyed in a note his dissatisfaction with the unfulfilled promise of his home, which he received through the government's Life Mission Scheme. The panchayat authorities halted funding, he claimed, which caused delays in the house's construction. 

    8.13 AM: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced tomorrow

    The quantum of punishment for the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva will be pronounced tomorrow (Nov 14) by the Ernakulam POCSO court. Ashfaq Alam, a native of Bihar, is the sole accused in the case. The prosecution argued that the accused should be given the death penalty.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 8:28 AM IST
