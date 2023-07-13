Kerala News LIVE: Prof TJ Joseph hand chopping case: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced today

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi convicted six accused and acquitted five in the second-phase trial in the sensational TJ Joseph hand-chopping case on Wednesday (July 12).

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    10.49 AM: SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice DK Singh to Kerala High Court

    In order to improve the administration of justice, the Supreme Court Collegium considered moving Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh from the Allahabad High Court to the Kerala High Court. Justice Singh earned his law degrees from Allahabad University (LL.B. ), and Delhi University (LL.M. ), and joined as an advocate in 1993.

    9.54 AM: Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: Quantum of punishment for 6 convicts to be pronounced today

    The special NIA court which convicted 6 persons in the Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case will pronounce the quantum of punishment today. The court convicted Sajil, MK Nasar, Najeeb KA, MK Noushad, PP Moideen Kunju, and PM Ayub and acquitted the other 5 accused in the case.

    Read More: Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 6, acquits 5

    9.17 AM: Minister V Sivankutty's pilot vehicle collides with ambulance injuring five; police not ready to file case

    Five people were injured, including the patient, after a pilot car in the convoy of Kerala's education minister V Sivankutty collided with an ambulance on Wednesday at Kottarakkara. The police jeep crashed onto its side and the ambulance van flipped in the collision. However, the police have not filed a case in the incident. According to reports, the patient's husband will file a complaint today.

    8.40 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to meet Metro Man E Sreedharan to discuss SilverLine project

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will reportedly meet Metro Man E Sreedharan to discuss the alternative proposals by the latter in the SilverLine project. The officials of the K-Rail project are also likely to participate in the discussion. 

    Read more: 'Metro Man' Sreedharan tells Kerala: 'Start with semi-speed train, then roll high-speed train'

    8.27 AM: Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 6 districts today

    Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and therefore IMD has issued a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Thursday. A holiday has been declared in schools running relief camps in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. 
     

