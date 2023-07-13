Day after Minister V Sivankutty's pilot vehicle collides with ambulance, Kerala Police yet to act

The ambulance was struck by the pilot vehicle of Minister V Sivankutty, which then struck a two-wheeler that was stuck in the middle of the junction in Kottarakkara. However, those on the bike did not suffer injuries.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police haven't filed a case in the matter even a day after a pilot car in the convoy of Education Minister V Sivankutty crashed with an ambulance in Kottarakkara, injuring five people. The husband of the injured patient will lodge a complaint today.

The Minister's vehicle and the pilot vehicle allegedly came from the wrong direction, according to the CCTV footage. The police jeep crashed onto its side and the ambulance van flipped in the collision.

The incident happened at the Pulaman Junction on Wednesday (July 12) where traffic was briefly stopped to allow the minister's convoy to pass. The ambulance was on its way to a private hospital in Kottarakkara with a patient suffering from a food allergy. The pilot vehicle of Minister Sivankutty, who came from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram, rammed into the ambulance.

Ambulance driver Nitin from Nedumana, Aswa Kumar from Odanavattam, his wife Devika and cousin Usha Kumari and CPO Biju Lal who drove the police jeep of Sooranad station were injured. As the signal system was not functioning, the traffic was being controlled by the police in Pulaman junction during which the accident happened.