    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 6, acquits 5

    Prof TJ Joseph hand chopping case: On July 4, 2010, a group of men attacked Prof. Joseph and his family as they were going to church. They cut off his right hand and stabbed him in the left leg in front of his family.

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 7, acquits 4
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Kochi:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi convicted six accused and acquitted five in the second-phase trial in the sensational TJ Joseph hand-chopping case on Wednesday (July 12). The 11 persons facing the trial were Sajil, of Muvattupuzha, M K Nasar, of Kunhunnikkara, Shafeeq, of Odakkali, Najeeb K A, of Uliyannoor, Azeez Odakkal, of Kurruppampadi, Mohammad Rafi, of Thottakattukara, Subair TP, of West Veliyathunad, M K Noushad, of Kunhunnikara, Mansoor of Choornikkara, P P Moideen Kunju, of Kunhunnikara, and P M Ayub of Thaikkattukara.

    The court convicted Sajil, MK Nasar, Najeeb KA, MK Noushad, PP Moideen Kunju, and PM Ayub and acquitted the remaining accused in the case.

    The act of terrorism has been proven, according to the NIA court. Assaulting a professor with a weapon, absconding, destroying a car, possessing 143 weapons, terrorism, conspiracy, assault with a weapon, and attempted murder are among the other offenses that have been proven.

    The second phase of the trial ended after a long 12 years of the incident. Thirty-seven people were put on trial in the first phase, and 11 of them were found guilty in 2015 and 26 were acquitted. The accused persons who were currently being tried were the ones who escaped after the first stage of the trial was finished. After 2015, police detained them.

    Former Head of the Malayalam Department of Thodupuzha's Newman College, Prof. Joseph, courted controversy after a passage in an exam he created was alleged to have insulted Prophet Muhammad. On July 4, 2010, a group of men attacked Prof. Joseph and his family as they were going to church. They cut off his right hand and stabbed him in the left leg in front of his family.

    The state police, who first investigated the case and later the NIA, found that the Popular Front was behind the crime.  It was found that the accused got both domestic and foreign financial support both before and after the incident.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
