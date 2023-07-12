Kerala News LIVE: Kozhikode doctor attacked in hospital by unidentified men; Police launch investigation

Kerala News LIVE: It is suspected that persons from Wayanad unleashed an assault on Dr. Bharat Krishna at Nadapuram Government Taluk Hospital on July 11.

1.25 PM: Kerala-origin CEO, MD of tech firm hacked to death in Bengaluru; 3 arrested

In a shocking incident, two top brass of an IT company, including a Malayali were hacked to death on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Chief Executive Officer Vinu Kumar (40) and the Managing Director (MD) Phanindra Subramanya (36) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd. The former hails from Kerala's Kottayam district. Police on Wednesday arrested the main accused and two others. The three men have been identified as Shabarish Alias Felix (main accused), along with Vinay Reddy (23) and Santhosh alias Santhu (26).

10.56 AM: Kozhikode doctor attacked in hospital by unidentified men; Police launch investigation

A doctor was attacked in Nadapuram Government Taluk Hospital on Tuesday (July 11) at midnight by unknown miscreants. It is suspected that persons from Wayanad unleashed an assault on Dr Bharat Krishna. The police have launched an investigation into the incident following a complaint registered by the doctor.

9.55 AM: High Court likely to consider interim bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar

In the Life Mission bribery case, the High Court will today consider the interim bail petition of former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M Sivashankar. The petition for bail will be considered by Justice A Badaruddin's bench. Prior to this, Justice Kauser Edappagath withdrew from reviewing the petition. The petition was withdrawn in agreement with the Deputy Solicitor General's argument that it could not be maintained before Justice Kausar's bench. At the same time, the Supreme Court will consider the bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar today who has been in jail for over five months in connection with the Life Mission money laundering case.

9.21 AM: Devikulam election case: UDF candidate D Kumar files counter affidavit against A Raja

UDF candidate D Kumar has submitted a counter affidavit in the Devikulam election case. Kumar's contention in the affidavit is that A Raja is not entitled to reservation. Raja's ancestors came to Kerala after 1950. According to the affidavit, till 1976, Raja's parents did not have their own place or address in Kerala. Taking these points into consideration, A Raja will not get the benefit of reservation in Kerala.

8.36 AM: Prof TJ Joseph hand chopping case: Phase-II trial verdict to be pronounced today

The NIA court will pronounce the verdict in the hand-chopping case on Wednesday (July 12) as the second-phase trial has been completed. There are 11 persons facing the trial in the sensational TJ Joseph hand-chopping case.

8.30 AM: Rain update: Educational institutions to remain closed in 3 districts today

As heavy rains continue to lash some parts of Kerala, schools and other professional colleges will remain closed today in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts. All schools and professional colleges of Kuttanad taluk in Alappuzha will have a holiday. On the other hand, in Kottayam, all the schools where the relief camps are functioning are on holiday. Educational institutes running camps in Pathanamthitta district have also declared a holiday today.

