Prof TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA court to pronounce Phase-II trial verdict on July 12

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Kochi: The NIA court will pronounce the verdict in the hand-chopping case on July 12 as the second-phase trial has been completed. There are 11 persons facing the trial in the sensational TJ Joseph hand-chopping case. 

    The 11 persons facing the trial are Sajil, of Muvattupuzha, M K Nasar, of Kunhunnikkara, Shafeeq, of Odakkali, Najeeb K A, of Uliyannoor, Azeez Odakkal, of Kurruppampadi, Mohammad Rafi, of Thottakattukara, Subair T P, of West Veliyathunad, M K Noushad, of Kunhunnikara, Mansoor of Choornikkara, P P Moideen Kunju, of Kunhunnikara, and P M Ayood of Thaikkattukara.

    Former Head of the Malayalam Department of Thodupuzha's Newman College, Prof. Joseph, courted controversy after a passage in an exam he created was alleged to have insulted Prophet Muhammad. On July 4, 2010, a group of men attacked Prof. Joseph and his family as they were going to church. They cut off his right hand and stabbed him in the left leg in front of his family.

    Thirty-one people were put on trial in the first phase, and 13 of them were found guilty in 2015. The accused persons who are currently being tried were the ones who escaped after the first stage of the trial was finished. After 2015, police detained them.
     

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
