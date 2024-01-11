Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA to seek custody of prime accused Savad

    Kerala News LIVE: The prime accused in the Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case, Savad, was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday (Jan 10), 13 years after the incident.

    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 8:07 AM IST

    10.00 AM: College student undergoing treatment after accident dies in Koduvalli

    A college student died while undergoing treatment after a car accident in Koduvalli. Fathima Minsia, a student of KMCT College, died. She was a native of Thamarassery Chungam. Fida Farzana, a native of Punoor, is undergoing treatment for her injuries. The accident happened yesterday morning at Koduvalli Manipuram. The scooter the students were traveling in hit the car coming in the opposite direction and fell in front of the private bus.

    9.40 AM: Cargo lorry hits the back of KSRTC bus in Palakkad

    A cargo lorry hit the back of a KSRTC bus at a stop at Palakkad's Vannamada. As many as 5 college students sustained minor injuries. The rear side of the bus was damaged. The incident happened in the morning.

    9:15 am: Kerala Global Science Festival to start on January 15

    The Global Science Festival, organized by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and Museum of Art Science will be held from 15th January to 15th February at Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal. Tickets and various packages are available from Rs 100 to Rs 11,500 to witness the wonders of the Global Science Festival. The ticket price is Rs 250 for those above 18 years of age. 

    8:46 am: KSRTC bus catches fire in Pampa

    A KSRTC bus caught fire in Pampa. The accident happened around 6 am today.  No one was injured in the incident. The fire brigade reached the spot immediately and extinguished the fire. 

    8:30 am: Foreclosure notice sent to farmer's family who committed suicide in Kuttanad

    Alappuzha: A foreclosure notice has been sent to the family of a farmer, Prasad, who committed suicide in Kuttanad due to a financial crisis. The notice stated that five cents of land and house in the name of Prasad would be confiscated. The notice was sent on account of arrears of a loan taken by Prasad's wife Omana from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
     

    8.05 AM: TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA to seek custody of prime accused Savad

    The NIA has started a move to quickly complete the identification parade of Savad, the first accused arrested in Prof TJ Joseph's hand-chopping case. The NIA investigation team will soon file an application in the magistrate court for this. The objective of the investigation team is to complete the identification parade and take Savad into custody quickly. Savad is in remand till January 24. He is currently lodged in Ernakulam Sub Jail.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
