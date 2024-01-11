Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year

    Kovalam Beach is a popular tourist destination located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The state government had promised a comprehensive package for the infrastructure at the beach. However, there is no development yet.

    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Despite numerous government initiatives, Kovalam still lacks the infrastructure necessary to place Kerala on the global tourism map. Following an exposé by Asianet News regarding the state of the beaches, the government unveiled a comprehensive plan worth Rs 93 crores. The tourist's paradise still lacks even a place to change clothes, even after 1.5 years have gone.

    The tourism minister, PA Muhammad Riyas, promised, "Toilet facilities would be provided, the problem of no walkways will be solved, and an amphitheater will be created" after the Asianet News series "Kolam Ketta Kovalam" on February 22, 2022. After fifteen months, when returned to Kovalam, nothing had changed. There are just two cottages where people can change clothes after getting wet on the stunning beach.

    All the foreigners who travel there in quest of 'God's own country' here. Avoid inquiring about cleanliness. Even women are required to conceal the open space when changing into new clothes. The changing space is next to a single bathroom. Adjacent to the parking lot is the second lavatory. The police continue to maintain the hand lines that were long since shattered. Over the pavements, there are thick dangling cable lines. 

    In other words, visitors to Kovalam cannot be guaranteed anything. No place to sit, subsequently it's impossible to stroll in peace. There is also an absence of drinking water. For over a year, Kovalam has not experienced any change as a result of either the full package or the wartime action.
     

