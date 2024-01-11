Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Robotic surgery system to be opened at RCC on January 15

    For the first time, the RCC under the government sector, will soon have its own Robotic Surgery System to treat cancer patients. This particular unit will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 15.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, cancer therapy with a robotic surgery system is soon going to become a reality. At Thiruvananthapuram's Regional Cancer Centre, a robotic surgical unit—previously limited to major hospitals in India and overseas—will begin to function in the public sector for the first time. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the RCC's robotic surgical unit, HIPEC treatment system, patient welfare and service block, and clinical laboratory tracking system on January 15 at 11.30 a.m.

    Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function. Kadakampally Surendran MLA and Municipal Mayor Arya Rajendran will be the special guests.
    Minister Veena George said that with the realization of robotic surgery, the health sector is taking an important step in the field of cancer treatment. As part of making diagnosis and treatment more hi-tech by using advanced technologies, funds were provided through the Rebuilt Kerala Initiative for setting up robotic surgery systems (Rs 60 crores) and digital pathology centers of excellence (Rs 18.87 crores) at RCC and Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC). 

    The minister said that robotic surgery will soon be operational in MCC as well, to provide high-tech treatment techniques that were inaccessible to the common people.

    Robotic surgery is a special type of minimal-access surgery. This is done with the help of a surgical robot. Robotic surgery is effective in the treatment of various types of cancer. The main advantages of robotic surgery are to reduce the patient's pain, to return to normal life as quickly as possible, and to minimize bleeding during surgery.

    It eases procedures that are difficult to access by location in the human body, and improves the quality of minimally invasive surgery in certain cases. It is also advantageous for both patients and surgeons. It also reduces morbidity in a major way. 

    1.32 crore HIPEC or Hyperthermic (or Heated) Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy treatment system has also been set up at the RCC, which can deliver chemotherapy to the cancer-affected area during surgery. The Patient Welfare & Service Block has been set up as part of making it patient-friendly. The new clinical laboratory tracking system helps to fully automate and monitor the tests in the clinical lab in real-time. This is the first time such a technology is being used in Kerala.
     

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 2:57 PM IST
