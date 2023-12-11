Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Search intensifies for tiger that claimed life of Wayanad man

    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 8:18 AM IST

    8.40 AM: Kerala: KSU activists booked for attempt to murder for throwing shoes at CM's bus at Nava Kerala Sadas

    The Kerala Students' Union (KSU) activists, the student wing of the Congress, have been booked for an attempt to murder after they allegedly threw shoes at the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while it was on its way to Kothamangalam from Perumbavoor as part of Nava Kerala Sadas. The Kurupumpadi police have registered a case against four identifiable people. 

    8.35 AM: Shabna's death: Family unhappy with police investigation; claims to approach Chief Minister 

    The family of Shabna said that the police investigation into the suicide in Kozhikode is ineffective. Despite giving all the evidence, other relatives of Shabna's husband are not questioned. Shabna's husband's relatives have money and political influence. Shabna's relatives told Asianet News that if there is no progress in the investigation, they will file a complaint with the Chief Minister and the DGP. Shabna committed suicide and her relatives said that the death was due to the continuous harassment from the husband's family.

    8.23 AM: Shop owner killed after car crashes into bakery in Thiruvananthapuram

    A shop owner met a tragic end when a car went out of control and rammed into his bakery. The accident took place at 4.45 am today near Venjaramoodu. The car carrying Andhra natives rammed into the Nest Bakery. Rameshan (47), a resident of Aliyodu, the shop owner, died. 

    8.18 AM:  Search intensifies for tiger that claimed life of Wayanad man

    The forest department will continue its search for the tiger today that attacked and killed a youth in Sultan Bathery's Vakery Koodallur on Saturday. The forest department has set up more camera traps to find out which tigers are in the area. 11 cameras have been installed at various places to identify the tiger. Today's search will examine this and follow the footprints. As there is widespread protest against forest department staff, the search will be under police protection.

