    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment likely to be pronounced today

    kerala news live 09 november 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    8.30 AM: High Court verdict today on petition against Sabarimala Melshanti election

    The Kerala High Court on Thursday (Nov 9) will pronounce the verdict on the petition alleging irregularities in the appointment of the Sabarimala Chief priest. and canceling the elections. The Devaswom Bench of the High Court will pronounce its verdict at 1.30 pm. The High Court had clarified that there was a presence of unnecessary people in the Melshanti elections. Thiruvananthapuram native Madhusudhan Namboothiri approached the High Court alleging irregularities in the election. The main allegation is that two of the papers prepared for the draw were folded and the others rolled up.

    8.26 AM: Man kills father-in-law, attacks wife in Idukki

    A man killed his father-in-law in Nedumkandam in Idukki. The accused Jobin Thomas was taken into police custody for killing Tommy. He also attacked his wife Tintu and is undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College.

    8.18 AM: Kerala to receive isolated rainfall today; Yellow alert in 2 districts

    The India Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of isolated heavy rains in the state today. A yellow alert has been declared in two districts today- Ernakulam and Idukki.

    8.10 AM: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment likely to be pronounced today

    The hearing on the quantum of punishment against accused Ashfaq Alam in the rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in Aluva will be heard today. The court had earlier found him guilty and had asked to submit a mental report of the accused. The reports of the mental state examination of the accused were presented yesterday in a sealed cover by the government, prison authorities and the probation officer in the court.

    Read More: Aluva rape and murder case: Accused Ashfaq Alam found guilty

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 8:30 AM IST
