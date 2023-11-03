Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts

    Kerala News Live 03 november 2023
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    8.10 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts

    Heavy rains will continue to lash in Kerala today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert in Idukki district today. Today yellow alert has been announced in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. At the same time, an orange alert has been issued in Idukki and Pathanamthitta tomorrow and a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
