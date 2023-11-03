Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts

8.10 AM: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts

Heavy rains will continue to lash in Kerala today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert in Idukki district today. Today yellow alert has been announced in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. At the same time, an orange alert has been issued in Idukki and Pathanamthitta tomorrow and a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.