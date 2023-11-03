Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heavy rainfall to continue in Kerala for next three days; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts; Check details

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today (Nov 3) with an orange alert in three districts and a yellow alert in 11 districts. The rain will continue to batter for the next three days.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised the rain alert in Kerala. The updated forecast predicts that there is a possibility of heavy rain throughout the state for the next three days. An orange alert has been declared in three districts and a yellow alert in the remaining 11 districts today. The orange alert has been sounded in Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. 

    Orange alert :

    03-11-2023 : Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad
    04-11-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Idukki 
    05-11-2023: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki  districts

    There are chances of heavy rain in isolated places. Very heavy rainfall means rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

    Yellow alert:

    03-11-2023 : Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod
    04-11-2023 : Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur
    05-11-2023 : Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod 
    06-11-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Idukki
    07-11-2023: Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur

    Thunderstorm warning:

    The IMD has informed that from November 03 to 07, 2023, strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour are likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala along with rain with thunder and lightning.

