Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife in US

    A man was sentenced to life-term imprisonment for murdering a nurse from Kerala in South Florida. The deceased has been identified as Merin Joy. The husband, Philip Mathew, has been sentenced by the Broward County Court in Florida.

    Kerala man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife in US rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a nurse from Kerala in South Florida. The deceased has been identified as Merin Joy (27). Merin was stabbed 17 times by her husband, Philip Mathew (37). He has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole by the Broward County Court in Florida, USA. 

    Merin Joy, a nurse at Broward Health Hospital in Coral Springs, South Florida, was returning home from a night shift when she was attacked by her husband in the parking lot. The incident took place on July 28, 2020. The couple was separated over domestic violence.

    Merin was rushed to the hospital, and before succumbing to her injuries, she said in her statement that her husband was behind the attack. The American police arrested her husband during the subsequent inspection.

    The police got CCTV footage of the hospital where the incident happened. It was clear in the footage that Philip waited to attack Merin for 45 minutes. The CCTV footage also shows Philip getting into his car after fatally stabbing Merin 17 times and driving the car through Merin's body before escaping.

    Minimol, a colleague of Merin, told Asianet News that she was constantly beaten and threatened by her husband. Minimol also said that Merin was afraid of her husband Philip, who had beaten her and threatened to kill Merin and their child.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KPSC exam faces backlash as officials demand female candidates to remove Mangalsutras while entering hall vkp

    KPSC exam faces backlash as officials demand female candidates to remove Mangalsutras while entering hall

    Karnataka: Bengaluru Police apprehend accused in govt officer Pratima murder case vkp

    Karnataka: Bengaluru Police apprehend accused in govt officer Pratima murder case

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-742 November 06 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-742 November 06 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Celebrating Kerala at the cost of crores while 55 lakh pensioners await arrears rkn

    Celebrating Kerala at the cost of crores while 55 lakh pensioners await arrears

    Khwaja Shahid, mastermind Of 2018 Sunjuwan Attack, found beheaded near LoC

    Khwaja Shahid, mastermind of 2018 Sunjuwan attack, found beheaded near LoC

    Recent Stories

    KPSC exam faces backlash as officials demand female candidates to remove Mangalsutras while entering hall vkp

    KPSC exam faces backlash as officials demand female candidates to remove Mangalsutras while entering hall

    Manish Malhotra's Diwali party: Bollywood couples who graced the event

    Manish Malhotra Diwali party: Bollywood couples who graced the event

    Karnataka: Bengaluru Police apprehend accused in govt officer Pratima murder case vkp

    Karnataka: Bengaluru Police apprehend accused in govt officer Pratima murder case

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-742 November 06 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-742 November 06 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Friend star Matthew Perry buried in Hollywood's iconic cemetery, alongside Paul Walker, Willie Garson, Carrie Fisher and more RBA

    Matthew Perry buried in Hollywood's iconic cemetery, alongside Paul Walker, Willie Garson, Carrie Fisher

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon