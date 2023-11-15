Kerala News LIVE:  Actor-politician appears before Nadakkavu police station over misconduct case

12:38 PM: Protesters block Minister Ahamed Devarkovil's vehicle in Vizhinjam port

The vehicle of Minister of Ports of Kerala, Ahmed Devarakovil, was stopped during a protest in Vizhinjam port. There was a protest at the place where compensation money was distributed to Kattamara workers who lost their livelihood. The allegation is that the fishermen in the north have been excluded from the compensation

12:31: Police starts questioning Suresh Gopi over misconduct case

12:17 PM: Actor-politician appears before Nadakkavu police station over misconduct case

12:03 PM: Kalamassery blast: Accused Dominic Martin remanded

The accused, Dominic Martin, in the Kalamassery blast has been remanded. The police produced Dominic in court as his custodial term ends today. He was produced in the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court this morning.

11:59 AM: Kalamassery blast: Kerala government to give Rs 5 lakh compensation to victims' families

The cabinet meeting has decided to grant financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the CM relief fund to the families of those who died in the Kalamassery blast on October 29. The medical expenses of those undergoing treatment including in private hospitals will also be allowed.

11:38 AM: Sreekandapuram Municipal Corporation cancels decision to pay money for Nava Kerala Sadas

The UDF-ruled Sreekandapuram Municipal Corporation reversed its decision to give money to the Nava Kerala Sadas. The decision was withdrawn by the special council.

11:12 AM: 6 students arrested for ragging 1-year student at Chathamangalam MES college

Around 6 students were arrested for ragging a first-year engineering student at Chathamangala College. The accused were identified as Naushal Rahman, Muhammad SInan, Muhammad Ajjas, Muhammad Jasim, and Muhammad Shafeer.

10:58 AM: Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan to inaugurate Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Attapadi

The Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, will inaugurate the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra at Attapadi. The Union Minister, V Muraleedharan, will also attend the program.

10:52 AM: Govt sanctions over Rs 1 crore for special bus during Nava Kerala Sadas

Amid the financial crisis in Kerala, the LDF government has issued an order sanctioning funds for the Nava Kerala Sadas. Rs 1 crore and five lakh was sanctioned surpassing the treasury limit. The work on the luxury bus is progressing in Bengaluru.

10:32 AM: Man arrested for beating girl in Kozhikode

A shop owner was arrested for beating a 34-year-old woman in Kozhikode. The accused was identified as Jafer. The complaint was that a young woman looking for a job as a salesgirl in Perampra, Kozhikode, was locked in her house and beaten up by the owner of the establishment. The financial transactions are the cause of the problem. Perampra police are taking the statement from the woman.

10:12 AM: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to lead foot march to appear for questioning today

Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi will appear before the Nadakkavu police in connection with the case of misbehavior with a media worker in Kozhikode. The actor leads Padayatra to the police station. BJP State President K Surendran, Shobha Surendran, and M T Ramesh will follow Suresh Gopi during the padayatra

10:07 AM: Kerala man arrested for shooting pregnant wife in Chicago

A man hailing from Kottayam was arrested for shooting his pregnant wife in Chicago. The condition of his wife, Meera, is critical. The attack was due to some family problems. Amal, the husband has been arrested by Chicago police

9:53 AM: Kalamassery Blast: Custodial term for Dominic Martin will end today

The custody period for Dominic Martin, the accused in the Kalamassery blast case will end today. He will be presented before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. After the completion of evidence collection and questioning, the police do not plan to request further remand for the accused.

9:16 AM: Indian Railways cancels several trains in Kerala on Nov 18, 19 for maintenance work

As part of track maintenance, train traffic has been again restricted in the state. Eight trains were canceled on November 18 and 19 due to the repair work on the bridge on the Pudukkad - Irinjalakuda section. Southern Railway informed that 12 trains have been partially canceled. Read more

9:06 AM: Youth arrested for threatening 9-year-old with toy gun

A youth who threatened a 9-year-old girl with a toy gun was arrested in Ernakulam. Albin Thomas was arrested. The POCSO department has registered a case against him.

9:01 AM: Aluva rape and murder: Verdict Ashfaq Alam's execution will not happen soon

Ashfaq Alam, the accused in the case of brutally raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Aluva, will not be executed soon. Legal experts said that only after crossing many hurdles will the accused have the opportunity to appeal to the higher courts. Even if the Supreme Court rejects the accused's appeal, there are still options, including mercy petitions.

8:42 AM: Engineer student drowned to death at Palakkad temple pond

An engineering student named Sabari (19), the son of Sundaran, drowned in a temple pond in Palakkad. The incident took place around 6:30 pm on November 14. Sabari had come to bathe as part of Sabarimala rituals.

8:28 AM: Police intensify search in hilly areas after Maoist-Thunderbolt attack

After a recent confrontation between Thunderbolts commandos and suspected Maoists in the Urupukutty forest area of Ayyankunnu panchayat, security forces are now closely monitoring hilly regions and border forest areas of Karnataka. According to police sources, a Maoist was seriously injured in the firing that took place on Monday morning.

8:21 AM: Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open tomorrow for Mandala-Makaravilakku month

The Sabarimala temple will be opened tomorrow at 5 pm for Mandala-Makaravilakku month. The Devaswom Board informed that all the preparations have been completed. The state police chief will visit Pampa today to assess the security arrangements.