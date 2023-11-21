Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Man arrested for attacking woman agriculture officer in Palakkad

    A man was arrested for attacking a woman agriculture officer in Palakkad. A protest will be held in front of the Directorate of Agriculture and in all district centers following the incident.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    Palakkad: A man was arrested for attacking a woman agriculture officer in Palakkad. The accused, Mohanan was arrested for assaulting Rani Unnithan. The incident took place on Monday (Nov 20). Mohanan reached the office while the officer was solving the doubts of two other people regarding rice storage.

    The accused came to the agriculture office asking for a Kisan card. When the officer said that the distribution of cards was not done at this office, he was enraged and abused the officer by punching her nose. The officer was admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Alathur after bleeding from the nose. She was later shifted to a district hospital in Palakkad.

    Tharoor Panchayat member Chenthamarakshan said that the accused was standing outside the office. There was no indication that he was ready to attack and he continued to stay outside after the incident.

    The Kerala Gazetted Officers' Federation in Palakkad district committee has filed a complaint to the district collector. A protest will be held in front of the Directorate of Agriculture and in all district centers following the incident.

