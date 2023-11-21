Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Hidden camera found in KUFOS university ladies hostel

    The students of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies are intensifying their protest over the incident of placing a hidden camera in the ladies hostel washroom. The mobile phone camera was found in the first-floor washroom.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Kochi: The students of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies are intensifying their protest over the incident of placing a hidden camera in the ladies hostel washroom. The students are alleging to arrest the culprit who placed the camera inside the washroom. The mobile phone camera was found in the first-floor washroom.

    A girl discovered a hidden camera in the ladies' hostel washroom. When she spotted the camera and made a noise, a man swiftly fled the scene with a phone in hand. The Panangad police have initiated an investigation into the matter, however, no leads have emerged regarding the suspect.

    The students are voicing their concerns, alleging inadequate security measures in the hostel. With only one security guard for 157 residents and dysfunctional CCTVs, the hostel area, surrounded by forest, becomes a vulnerable space. Students argue that this lack of security contributes to increased harassment by anti-social elements.

    The university authorities have assured that they will take strong action. However, if these assurances are not met, students have decided to escalate their protest, including the possibility of going on strike and boycotting activities.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
