Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-349 October 06 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-349 October 06 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 349: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Oct 6) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-349 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-349 lottery will be announced at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-349 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan's cremation to be held at 5 pm today rkn

    Kerala: Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan's cremation to be held at 5 pm today

    Hand grenade fragments found on bodies Putin dismisses missile-attack theory in wagner chief death AJR

    'Hand grenade fragments found on bodies': Putin dismisses missile-attack theory in wagner chief's death

    Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 19, over 100 still missing; Washed out roads leave 3000 stranded AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 19, over 100 still missing; Washed out roads leave 3,000 stranded

    Kerala: Boat carrying 7 people overturns in Munambam; 3 saved, 4 missing rkn

    Kerala: Boat carrying 7 people overturns in Munambam; 3 saved, 4 missing

    Massive fire at Goregaon building claims 6 lives, several injured AJR

    Mumbai: Massive fire at Goregaon building claims 7 lives, 40 injured

    Recent Stories

    Mission Raniganj REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's film on Raniganj Coalfields collapse worth your time? Read this RBA

    Mission Raniganj REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Parineeti's film on Raniganj Coalfields collapse worth watching?

    Kerala: Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan's cremation to be held at 5 pm today rkn

    Kerala: Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan's cremation to be held at 5 pm today

    Hand grenade fragments found on bodies Putin dismisses missile-attack theory in wagner chief death AJR

    'Hand grenade fragments found on bodies': Putin dismisses missile-attack theory in wagner chief's death

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: India's spectacular victory over Bangladesh propels them into the final osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's spectacular victory over Bangladesh propels them into the final

    Raththam review: HIT or FLOP? Will Vijay Antony's film be able to win audiences' hearts? Read this RBA

    Raththam review: HIT or FLOP? Will Vijay Antony's film be able to win audiences' hearts? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon