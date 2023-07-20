Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-479 20 July 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prizes

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-479 20 July 2023: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-479 20 July 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prizes anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-479 20 July 2023: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 478 lottery will take place at 3 pm. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. 

     

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 479 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100 

    Result Awaited

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man brought for treatment by police turns violent in Koyilandy hospital; vandalises dressing room anr

    Kerala: Man brought for treatment by police turns violent in Koyilandy hospital; vandalises dressing room

    Fire at army camp in central Siachen glacier kills medical officer, Lt Col among 3 others injured

    Fire at army camp in central Siachen glacier kills medical officer, Lt Col among 3 others injured

    Govt warns Twitter over shocking Manipur video showing two women being paraded naked

    Govt warns Twitter over shocking Manipur video showing two women being paraded naked

    Section 144 imposed in Noida till August 3 no namaz puja permitted at public places gcw

    Section 144 imposed in Noida till August 3; no namaz, puja permitted at public places

    Kerala News Live 20 July 2023 major developments highlights anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Former CM Oommen Chandy's funeral procession reaches Kottayam district

    Recent Stories

    New POCO smartphone launch teased in India. could be POCO M6 Pro 5G gcw

    New POCO smartphone launch teased in India, could be POCO M6 Pro 5G

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu deeply meditates without any thoughts in first photo after starting her 'acting break' vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu deeply meditates without any thoughts in first photo after starting her 'acting break'

    San Diego Comic-Con: Where is Deepika Padukone? Why she is not with her Project K's co-star Prabhas RBA

    San Diego Comic-Con: Where is Deepika Padukone? Why she is not with her Project K's co-star Prabhas

    Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur escape paps; Couple cannot stop blushing at airport - WATCH vma

    Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur escape paps; Couple cannot stop blushing at airport - WATCH

    Kerala: Man brought for treatment by police turns violent in Koyilandy hospital; vandalises dressing room anr

    Kerala: Man brought for treatment by police turns violent in Koyilandy hospital; vandalises dressing room

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon