Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 285 draw at 3 pm; prize money and more

    The results will be announced after 3 pm on the website keralalotteries.com and the official state gazette. The first prize in the Nirmal NR 285 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh. Last week, the winning ticket was from Kottayam. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    The Kerala state lottery department will on Friday, July 15 2022, announce the winners of the Nirmal NR 285 lottery. The lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The results will be announced after 3 pm on the website keralalotteries.com and the official state gazette. The first prize in the Nirmal NR 285 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh. Last week, the winning ticket was from Kottayam, while the ticket holder who won the second prize was from Thiruvananthapuram. 

    There are eight prizes in this lottery. They are categorised as:

    First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

    Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

    Sixth Prize: Rs 500

    Seventh Prize: Prize 100

    How to check the Nirmal NR 285 lottery result?

    Step 1
    Step 2
    Click on the 'Lottery Result' option on the website keralalotteries.com

    Step 3
    Click on Nirmal NR 285 lottery drawn for July 15 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name. 

    Step 4
    Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

    Winning lottery holders need to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Department office and their ID proof to complete the verification process. The process will take up to a month from the Nirmal NR 285 lottery result announcement date. The prize money cannot be claimed if the result is not announced within a month.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
    Video Icon