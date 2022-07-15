Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 285 draw at 3 pm; prize money and more

The results will be announced after 3 pm on the website keralalotteries.com and the official state gazette. The first prize in the Nirmal NR 285 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh. Last week, the winning ticket was from Kottayam.

The Kerala state lottery department will on Friday, July 15 2022, announce the winners of the Nirmal NR 285 lottery. The lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The results will be announced after 3 pm on the website keralalotteries.com and the official state gazette. The first prize in the Nirmal NR 285 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh. Last week, the winning ticket was from Kottayam, while the ticket holder who won the second prize was from Thiruvananthapuram.

There are eight prizes in this lottery. They are categorised as:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Prize 100

How to check the Nirmal NR 285 lottery result?

Step 1

The results of the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery can be found out from the website keralalotteries.com. Besides, the result is also posted on posted in the Kerala government Gazette

Step 2

Click on the 'Lottery Result' option on the website keralalotteries.com

Step 3

Click on Nirmal NR 285 lottery drawn for July 15 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name.

Step 4

Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

Winning lottery holders need to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Department office and their ID proof to complete the verification process. The process will take up to a month from the Nirmal NR 285 lottery result announcement date. The prize money cannot be claimed if the result is not announced within a month.

