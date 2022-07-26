Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-323 lottery result out; Check the winners, prize money and more

The detailed results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-323 lottery will be published on the official Kerala lottery department website -- keralalotteries.com -- and in the state government gazette. Last week, the Sthree Sakthi SS-322 lottery was won by a ticket holder from Kanhngad in the Kasaragod district.

The Kerala lottery department has announced the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-323 lottery, which carries a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The Sthree Sakthi SS-323 lottery draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near the Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read: Daily Horoscope for July 26, 2022: Good day for Aquarius, financial gain for Sagittarius and more

The detailed results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-323 lottery will be published on the official Kerala lottery department website -- keralalotteries.com -- and in the state government gazette. Last week, the Sthree Sakthi SS-322 lottery was won by a ticket holder from Kanhngad in the Kasaragod district.

Let us take a look at the Sthree Sakthi SS-323 lottery prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

SD 211059 (IDUKKI)

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

SB 196909 (ERNAKULAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

SA 211059

SB 211059

SC 211059

SE 211059

SF 211059

SG 211059

SH 211059

SJ 211059

SK 211059

SL 211059

SM 211059

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

Lottery numbers ending with: 0784 2018 3105 3255 3347 3695 4011 4835 5725 5763 6078 6940 7904 8171 8432 8438 9325 9906

4th Prize: Rs 2000

Lottery numbers ending with: 1675 3464 3594 3980 5272 6110 6454 6934 8046 9600

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Lottery numbers ending with: 0592 0660 1560 1851 2537 2692 2832 3076 3296 3334 3492 4494 4985 5489 5573 6337 8478 8846 8892 9264

6th Prize: Rs 500

Lottery numbers ending with: 0071 0437 0874 1223 1226 1242 2052 2063 2617 2801 2880 2885 2886 2920 2962 3097 3145 4038 4184 4623 4916 4957 5404 5484 5632 6064 6256 6394 6535 6611 6674 6717 6767 6980 7085 7174 7373 7374 7602 7823 8812 8859 8866 8987 9002 9102 9142 9179 9185 9219 9488 9553

7th Prize: Rs 200

Lottery numbers ending with: 0325 0590 0672 1039 1049 1347 1597 1890 2307 2389 2508 2789 3022 3023 3392 3481 3644 4374 4474 4837 4876 5005 5087 5483 5699 5748 5946 5951 6159 6439 7196 7205 7511 7940 8007 8144 8713 8943 8969 8996 9407 9457 9531 9733 9883

8th Prize: Rs 100

Lottery numbers ending with: 0000 0049 0063 0115 0254 0285 0454 0746 0748 0752 0822 0894 0960 0998 1000 1071 1074 1094 1103 1196 1198 1205 1466 1504 1776 1833 2036 2049 2080 2137 2158 2403 2447 2488 2535 2975 3067 3104 3171 3205 3269 3310 3438 3454 3459 3480 3578 3660 3672 3911 4236 4292 4339 4481 4490 4540 4554 4555 4587 4650 4655 4706 4758 4844 4917 4963 4987 5389 5453 5482 5543 5591 5595 5763 5777 5992 5994 6065 6125 6260 6263 6268 6318 6399 6536 6543 6551 6841 6905 7043 7183 7361 7461 7559 7576 7924 7967 7977 8009 8044 8095 8117 8188 8358 8393 8499 8546 8597 8749 8753 8833 8843 8874 8925 9034 9197 9224 9322 9425 9428 9450 9627 9664 9749 9885 9987

Prize winners are expected to reverify the winning numbers in the Kerala Government Gazette and then approach the lottery department within 30 days to surrender the ticket. Lottery ticket owners should ensure that the ticket is not damaged or the lottery prize money cannot be claimed.

Also Read: Numerology Predictions for July 26: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number