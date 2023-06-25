Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605) 25 June 2023: Check prize money, how to claim and more

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605) 25 June 2023: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Watch this space as the draw begins...

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605) 25 June 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prize money, how to claim and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605): The Kerala State Lotteries Department will on Sunday, June 25, announce the results of the Akshaya AK 605 lottery. The draw will be announced at 3pm. Last week, the first prize of Rs 70 lakh was won by a ticket (AU 560758) bought in Kottayam district of Kerala while the second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by a ticket (AY 420473) purchased in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK 605 lottery

    1st Prize: Rs 70,00,000/-

    Results Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000/-

    Results Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000/- 

    Results Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000/- 

    Results Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000/-

    Results Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000/-

    Results Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000/-

    Results Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500/- 

    Results Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100/-

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department offers the lottery in 12 different series, with variations possible. Each week, approximately 10.8 million tickets are made available for purchase, and the top prize winner receives a substantial cash reward of Rs 70 lakh.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967, operates under the Government of Kerala. It holds the distinction of being India's first department to conduct weekly lotteries. The draws for these lotteries take place daily at 3:00 PM at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium in Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the department organizes special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives contribute to the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities within the state. Winners are urged to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the designated 30-day timeframe.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
