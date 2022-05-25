Kerala lottery result: Akshaya AK-550 draw, winners, prize money and more

The first prize in the Akshaya AK-550 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh while the second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh.

Kerala State Lottery Department's Akshaya AK-550 lottery results will be released on Wednesday. The draw will take place at 3 pm. The first prize in the Akshaya AK-550 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh while the second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh. In total, nine prizes will be given away in the Akshaya AK-550 lottery.

The full prize break-up is as follows:

First Prize

Rs 70,00,000

Awaited

Second Prize

Rs 5,00,000

Awaited

Third Prize

Rs 1,00,000

Awaited

Consolation Prize

Rs 8,000

Awaited

Fourth Prize

Rs 5,000

Awaited

Fifth Prize

Rs 2,000

Awaited

Sixth Prize

Rs 1000

Awaited

Seventh Prize

Rs 500

Awaited

Eighth Prize

Rs 100

Awaited

How to check the lottery result?

Step 1

If you have purchased the Akshaya AK-550 lottery, you can find out the lottery result from the Kerala Lottery Department website: (http://www.keralalotteries.com/). The results are also posted in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Step 2

Click on the 'Lottery Result' option

Step 3

Click on Akshaya AK-550 drawn for May 25 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name.

Step 4

Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

How to claim the lottery earnings?

* Owners of the winning lottery tickets must first verify the numbers with the results in the Kerala Government's Gazette.

* Post-confirmation of the winning number, the ticket holder has a month's time to visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with the ticket and identification proof to claim the earnings.

* If the winning amount is under Rs 5000, the same can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala. In case, the earning is in the range of 1 lakh rupees or above, the claim form needs to be given to the Department of Director of State Lotteries.