    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for May 23 to May 29

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards Readings. Here is his Tarot prediction for May 23 to May 29, 2022. 

    Tarot Card Weekly Reading: Zodiac prediction for May 23 to May 29
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    New Delhi, First Published May 23, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    Aries: FIVE OF SWORDS

    Ganesha says: This week, you will see other people's interference in your life increasing. Your anxiety is also growing as your questions are not answered immediately which may cause you to take the wrong step. You need to change the things that seemed negative to you about your career. Your partner may be more involved in your own affairs this week. Pain in the body can be a little more this week.

    Auspicious colour: Blue

    Auspicious number: 5

    Taurus: SIX OF SWORDS

    Ganesha says: This week, there will be a change in the planning of the trip. If you are going to travel or are about to leave, you may face many obstacles. Take care of important papers and valuables this week. It may take some time now to change things related to work. Even if your words are correct, misunderstandings can arise due to not saying them properly. Inflammation of the stomach can cause problems by this week.

    Auspicious colour: Red

    Auspicious number: 2

    Gemini: SEVEN OF SWORDS

    Ganesha says: The thoughts of everyone around you need to be properly tested this week. Someone may try to take advantage of your resources and your ideas. It will take time to start a new project due to the politics going on in the workplace this week. The partner can be seen
    giving more importance to other people than you. Cold-cough can be a problem this week.

    Auspicious colour: Green

    Auspicious number: 3

    Cancer: QUEEN OF PENTACLES

    Ganesha says: This week, you need more than luck to succeed in affiliate business. For the kind of lifestyle you want, you also need to work hard. Only spend on essentials this week. You are in a position to be harmed due to the same mistakes being made regarding work. It may take time for your partner to understand what you are saying. This week excessive pain in the legs can cause weakness.

    Auspicious colour: Gray

    Auspicious number: 6

    Leo: KING OF PENTACLES

    Ganesha says: You have to be careful not to get hurt by the rupee transactions. People can get their problems solved only by you this week. Stability can be achieved through work. Knee pain can be a problem this week.

    Auspicious colour: Purple

    Auspicious number: 4

    Virgo: FOUR OF PENTACLES

    Ganesha says: Your own expectations can be seen rising. The work you are trying to do can go in the right direction. It is important to keep a distance from friends. This is the right time for those who want to invest in real estate. It will be good for you to stay away from idle love relationships. Take care that stomach-related infection does not increase.

    Auspicious colour: Blue

    Auspicious number: 8

    Libra: FIVE OF PENTACLES

    Ganesha says decreasing positivity and negative events in life can be important for maintaining your personality right now. Attitudes towards negative things will need to change. Do not take a loan from any person at all for the business area. You will soon realize the wrong treatment done to your partner. Shoulder pain may be experienced.

    Auspicious colour: Orange

    Auspicious number: 9

    Scorpio: SIX OF PENTACLES

    Ganesha says: This week, your relationships can be seen to deteriorate due to rupee transactions. Maintaining transparency in any type of transaction is essential for you. People involved in the banking and loan sector should keep important papers. There will be happiness and peace in marriage this week. BP-related problems may increase this week.

    Auspicious colour: Pink

    Auspicious number: 7

    Sagittarius: FOUR OF WANDS

    Ganesha says: This week will prove to be a positive week for you as the relationship with those who had a bad relationship can be re-communicated and the stress on the mind can be lessened. Job seekers can get a job through a close person soon. Young people can get approval for a love marriage this week. Your stomach can be bad this week.

    Auspicious colour: Red

    Auspicious number: 3

    Capricorn: THE EMPRESS

    Ganesha says: As much as you are carrying the responsibility of others, so is your own responsibility. You will realize this week. You will also be able to focus on your personal life while maintaining a balance between family and work. This week will be a very rewarding day for women involved in the business sector. You will see a change in the relationship because of the effort you put in. Changes in diet will be required to overcome the weakness of the body.

    Auspicious colour: Yellow

    Auspicious number: 8

    Aquarius: PAGE OF SWORDS

    Ganesha says: You are the reason for the advice that everyone is receiving this week. You are confusing yourself and you may be hurt by not making the right decision. The restraint of the youth towards work can be seen declining. Many people can be seen being attracted to you. Back pain may occur this week.

    Auspicious colour: White

    Auspicious number: 1

    Pisces: THE MAGICIAN

    Ganesha says: This week, you can see your self-confidence grow as you evaluate both your strengths and abilities. Your influence on people using your attractive personality will be maintained. This time can be very beneficial for higher education. Difficulties can increase in a love relationship this week. It is necessary to seek the help of a doctor to get rid of dental problems.

    Auspicious colour: Pink

    Auspicious number: 2

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 9:27 AM IST
