Kerala: Locals join hands to build new family health centre in Kozhikode

An application was submitted and subsequently approved for the upgrade to a Family Health Center (FHC). To facilitate this transition, a grant of Rs 15 lakhs was sanctioned from the National Health Mission (NHM).

Kozhikode: A long-cherished vision has come to fruition as the residents of Kozhikode's Thuneri joined forces with a common goal of the establishment of a new family health center. The funds were raised to finance the construction of this vital healthcare facility. After two years of unwavering dedication and concerted efforts, the construction of the hospital has reached completion.

Responding to a long-standing necessity for improved facilities, the decision to shift to a more spacious building gained urgency, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The heightened need for social distancing and a lack of standing space underscored the demand for better infrastructure. An application was submitted and subsequently approved for the upgrade to a Family Health Center (FHC). To facilitate this transition, a grant of Rs 15 lakhs was sanctioned from the National Health Mission (NHM). With the realization that the existing hospital couldn't meet the demand, a collective effort was initiated to raise funds from the community.

The initiative collected Rs 1 crore 15 lakh from the community. The people including daily wagers to businessmen have provided the funds for the initiative. Allopathy, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy will also work with modern systems in one hospital.

Back in the 1980s, the foresighted residents of Thuneri took a significant step by collectively purchasing one acre of land earmarked for the hospital's establishment. The panchayat president said that all the party members stood together to renovate the hospital. The repairs including painting are also to be completed. The health minister will inaugurate the hospital after the completion of the construction.

