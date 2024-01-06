Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: LDF announces hartal in Idukki on January 9 amid governor's visit

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    Idukki: The Left Democratic Front has declared a hartal as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is set to attend an event in Idukki on January 9. This move comes in response to the governor's refusal to sign the Land Amendment Bill, prompting a march against him organized by Raj Bhavan. The Governor will be going to Thodupuzha for the event of the Traders and Industry Coordinating Committee. The left leaders pointed out that the governor might face difficulties reaching the event in Thodupuzha during the hartal. 

    At the same time, MLA MM Mani made abusive remarks against the Governor for not signing the Amendment bill. MM Mani called Governor 'naari'(despicable). He stated that the Governor's visit to an event in the Idukki district is considered a provocative move. The news requires wider coverage, especially given MM's response to the Governor's discussion on traders' losses in Idukki. Mani raised objections to the situation, emphasizing the need for public awareness and discussion surrounding the Governor's involvement in local matters.MM Mani has not only voiced his concerns but has actively called for the withdrawal of the decision to invite the governor to the event. His criticism revolves around the timing, deeming it inappropriate to have the Governor attend an event in Thodupuzha while the Left's Raj Bhavan march is ongoing.

    Meanwhile, the Governor signed an ordinance on Friday that amends the state's GST law regarding gambling, while the continuing conflict in the state between Raj Bhavan and the Left government. Sources from Raj Bhavan confirmed Khan's signature on the ordinance. Khan had already come under fire from the Supreme Court for postponing several bills that the Kerala state assembly had passed.

    The government had previously stated that the ordinance has provisions to clear up some of the uncertainties in the current GST law about betting for money, including betting at casinos, online, and on horse races.
     

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
