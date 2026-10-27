Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi have accused the BJP of widespread electoral rigging and vote theft, promising to challenge the results legally as they prepare for the INDIA bloc's upcoming protest rally in Delhi.

Congress Accuses BJP of Electoral Malpractice

Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday accused the BJP of electoral malpractice and alleged that the ruling party was apprehensive about the INDIA bloc's November 1 “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Assam Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, raised allegations of vote theft and electoral irregularities and said the party would continue its campaign on the issue.

Gogoi alleged that an atmosphere of fear and frustration had gripped the BJP over the opposition's proposed rally. He claimed that although Delhi Police had initially granted permission for the public gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were apprehensive about its potential political impact. According to Gogoi, the opposition's rally could bring together lakhs of citizens and generate nationwide discussion on alleged electoral irregularities. He alleged that attempts were being made to create obstacles to the programme but asserted that such measures would not prevent the Congress from raising the issue.

Campaign Strategy and Allegations of Rigging

Gogoi said the party had decided to take its campaign to every corner of Assam. He added that Congress leaders had held detailed discussions on the matter earlier in the day and would continue deliberations in the coming days. Addressing the press conference, Baghel said allegations of electoral discrepancies and vote theft had become a major issue across the country and internationally. He accused the BJP-led Central Government of being apprehensive about the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally.

Referring to the party's review meeting on the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election and Silchar Municipal Board elections, Baghel said feedback from party workers pointed to an alleged atmosphere of fear and intimidation during the polls. He also recalled an alleged attack on the Congress convoy while campaigning alongside Gogoi and Wazed Ali Choudhury. Baghel accused the ruling party of widespread rigging and vote theft and described the election outcomes as a “victory of theft” rather than a genuine victory.

Concerns Over EVM and Administrative Integrity

Recounting his campaigning experience, Baghel said that on his first day of campaigning, while travelling to Jagiroad, party workers were apprehensive about organising a public meeting because of alleged intimidation by local ministers and MLAs. He also referred to previous incidents of vehicle vandalism. Baghel alleged that the BJP first created a political narrative through slogans such as “Abki Baar 400 Paar” and subsequently used it as a smokescreen to carry out what he described as a conspiracy to steal votes. Citing examples from different states, he alleged that electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been manipulated in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to questions from journalists, Baghel alleged that control over the administrative machinery and EVM infrastructure could be used to manipulate electoral outcomes. He claimed that the process could produce a landslide victory in one state, a hung assembly in another and a defeat in a third, thereby misleading the public. He also cited what he described as a 90 per cent strike rate in elections across Maharashtra, Haryana and Bihar as evidence supporting his allegations of electoral manipulation.

On the Congress's preparedness to challenge alleged electoral irregularities, Baghel expressed concern that conventional safeguards could prove ineffective when, according to him, the administrative apparatus acted in a partisan manner. He alleged that complaints concerning electoral irregularities had not resulted in action under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, prompting demands for his removal. Baghel said allegations of EVM tampering were generally less frequent during bye-elections but maintained that the Congress had evidence of alleged vote theft and manipulation in the recent polls. He said 20 to 25 days remained within the mandatory 45-day period for filing election petitions and asserted that the party was prepared to approach the courts with documentary evidence challenging the results.

Call for Accountability and Future Protests

Gogoi, meanwhile, said the Congress would continue its political campaign against alleged electoral malpractice with the support of the people of Assam. Using a cops-and-robbers analogy, he said the BJP had succeeded as the thief in the latest political contest, while the Congress, playing the role of the police, needed to improve its preparedness and training to hold the ruling party accountable. Gogoi said the Congress would work harder and seek public support to challenge what he described as the BJP's electoral malpractice.

He further alleged that the BJP had become alarmed by the Congress leadership's campaign against vote theft. Claiming that he had not seen a ruling regime appear so vulnerable in political history, Gogoi said the ruling party was now compelled to organise counter-protests across the state. He also referred to youth-led movements in different parts of the world, which he said had contributed to governments being toppled. Gogoi alleged that the BJP leadership was attempting to shield Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar through political support and praise. He further claimed that if the Central Government changed, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma could face imprisonment.

Earlier in the day, the APCC held a review meeting at Rajiv Bhawan under the leadership of Assam in-charge Bhupesh Baghel to assess the results of the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election and Silchar Municipal Board elections. The review meeting was followed by a press conference, during which Baghel and Gogoi reiterated their allegations concerning electoral irregularities and called for continued efforts to raise the issue ahead of the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally. The Congress leaders said the party would continue to pursue the matter politically and legally, including through election petitions challenging the recent results where it believes irregularities occurred.