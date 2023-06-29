Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala launches 'Pride' project to ensure job for transgender community

    The Pride project is also a part of the Kerala government's effort to give jobs to 20 lakh people by 2026, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
     

    Kerala launches 'Pride' project to ensure job for transgender community anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has introduced "Pride," a new programme designed to give the transgender community opportunities for employment in a variety of advanced fields. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (June 28) stated that the Pride project's main goal is to ensure that marginalised communities participate in the knowledge sector of employment.

    He claimed in a Facebook post that the scheme is being jointly implemented by the Social Justice Department and the government-run Knowledge Economy Mission. The project, according to him, is also a part of the government's effort to give jobs to 20 lakh people by 2026.

    The Chief Minister announced the project and reaffirmed the LDF government's commitment to upholding all civil and human rights as well as supporting the TG community.

    “The project would help them resolve their unemployment issues and address the invisibility crisis they were facing in society through better job opportunities," he added.

    As many as 382 people registered through Knowledge Mission's digital platform DWMS will be part of the project in the first phase. 1628 more beneficiaries of Social Justice Department will be included in the next phase. 

    Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that the Kerala Startup Mission's first Startup Infinity Launchpad centre opened in Dubai, allowing the non-resident community to launch firms and receive funding. Startups will generate 20,000 new employment opportunities this year. Infinity dealerships will first open in the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Europe.
     

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP top brass in late-night meeting at PM Modi's residence over forthcoming elections, internal rejig likely

    BJP top brass in late-night meeting at PM Modi's residence over forthcoming elections, internal rejig likely

    Will continue to fight constitutionally': Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad appeals for peace AJR

    'Will continue to fight constitutionally': Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad appeals for peace

    Kerala news LIVE 29 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches job scheme 'Pride' for transgender community

    Out of funds, Karnataka CM postpones loan waiver promise to women vkp

    Out of funds, Karnataka CM delays loan waiver promise made to women

    6-year-old escapes leopard attack in Karnataka's BRT tiger reserve vkp

    6-year-old escapes leopard attack in Karnataka’s BRT tiger reserve

    Recent Stories

    How is Tulsi or Holy Basil used for medicinal purpose? Read to know anr

    How is Tulsi or Holy Basil used for medicinal purpose? Here are 6 ways to use Tulsi for good health

    Maamannan Review: Is Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh's film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Maamannan Review: Is Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh's film worth watching? Read THIS

    BJP top brass in late-night meeting at PM Modi's residence over forthcoming elections, internal rejig likely

    BJP top brass in late-night meeting at PM Modi's residence over forthcoming elections, internal rejig likely

    Will continue to fight constitutionally': Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad appeals for peace AJR

    'Will continue to fight constitutionally': Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad appeals for peace

    Kerala news LIVE 29 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches job scheme 'Pride' for transgender community

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon