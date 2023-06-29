Kerala launches 'Pride' project to ensure job for transgender community

The Pride project is also a part of the Kerala government's effort to give jobs to 20 lakh people by 2026, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has introduced "Pride," a new programme designed to give the transgender community opportunities for employment in a variety of advanced fields. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (June 28) stated that the Pride project's main goal is to ensure that marginalised communities participate in the knowledge sector of employment.

He claimed in a Facebook post that the scheme is being jointly implemented by the Social Justice Department and the government-run Knowledge Economy Mission. The project, according to him, is also a part of the government's effort to give jobs to 20 lakh people by 2026.

The Chief Minister announced the project and reaffirmed the LDF government's commitment to upholding all civil and human rights as well as supporting the TG community.

“The project would help them resolve their unemployment issues and address the invisibility crisis they were facing in society through better job opportunities," he added.

As many as 382 people registered through Knowledge Mission's digital platform DWMS will be part of the project in the first phase. 1628 more beneficiaries of Social Justice Department will be included in the next phase.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that the Kerala Startup Mission's first Startup Infinity Launchpad centre opened in Dubai, allowing the non-resident community to launch firms and receive funding. Startups will generate 20,000 new employment opportunities this year. Infinity dealerships will first open in the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Europe.

