Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-476 29 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winners Here

Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 476 29 June 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 476 29 June 2023: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 476 lottery will take place at 3 pm. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 476 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.