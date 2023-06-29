Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-476 29 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winners Here

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 476 29 June 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-476 29 June 2023 Live updates: Check out the prize money, winners anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 476 29 June 2023: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 476 lottery will take place at 3 pm. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 476 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
    Result Awaited


    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited
     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited
     

    7th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited
     

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Eid al-Adha in Kashmir: 'Business is brisk, markets are very crowded'

    Eid al-Adha in Kashmir: 'Business is brisk, markets are very crowded'

    Kerala launches 'Pride' project to ensure job for transgender community anr

    Kerala launches 'Pride' project to ensure job for transgender community

    BJP top brass in late-night meeting at PM Modi's residence over forthcoming elections, internal rejig likely

    BJP top brass in late-night meeting at PM Modi's residence over forthcoming elections, internal rejig likely

    Will continue to fight constitutionally': Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad appeals for peace AJR

    'Will continue to fight constitutionally': Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad appeals for peace

    Kerala news LIVE 29 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends Eid Al-Adha greetings to citizens

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and more invited to the Oscars panel members; read details RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and more invited to the Oscars panel members; read details

    Presumed human remains recovered from within Titan sub debris: US Coast Guard AJR

    Presumed human remains recovered from within Titan sub debris: US Coast Guard

    Eid al-Adha in Kashmir: 'Business is brisk, markets are very crowded'

    Eid al-Adha in Kashmir: 'Business is brisk, markets are very crowded'

    Netflix Lust Stories 2 LEAKED: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's film out in Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and other illegal sites RBA

    Lust Stories 2 LEAKED: Tamannaah, Vijay Varma's film out in Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and other illegal sites

    Kerala launches 'Pride' project to ensure job for transgender community anr

    Kerala launches 'Pride' project to ensure job for transgender community

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon