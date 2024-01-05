Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: KSRTC Swift to appoint transgender persons on THESE posts; Check

    The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has decided to appoint transgender people in SWIFT buses.  Meanwhile, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has announced that 800 buses will be plying across the state in connection with Makaravilakku.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has decided to appoint transgender people in SWIFT buses. The appointment is for the post of Driver cum Conductor. The application will be invited and an advertisement will be issued on January 6. Meanwhile, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has announced that 800 buses will be plying across the state in connection with Makaravilakku. The Minister was speaking at a meeting of Transport Department officials at Pampa Shri Ramashtakam Auditorium.

    Around four barricades will be erected at the Nilakkal bus stand to allow the devotees to travel by bus without rush. The barricades will be set up on the same model as in Pampa. If the passengers are fully occupied by the bus, there is no need to stop the bus at Nilakkal. However, if the bus is not full, the buses must stop at the Nilakkal stop.

    The devotees going to Nilakkal should use chain services as much as possible. The boards will be put up in different languages for the passengers. The announcement services will also be provided. The Devaswom Board should be urgently repaired.  The minister said that KSRTC will provide relaxation facilities for drivers and conductors of long-distance buses.

