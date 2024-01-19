Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: KSEB online payment restored after technical snag

    There were interruptions in some bill payment services, affecting platforms like Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, Akshaya, and Friends for KSEB bill payments yesterday.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has successfully addressed technical issues in certain electricity bill payment systems. The resolution of the problem was announced by KSEB this morning.

    There were interruptions in some bill payment services, affecting platforms like Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, Akshaya, and Friends for KSEB bill payments yesterday. However, customers were able to make payments through the official website of KSEB. KSEB has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to customers during this disruption.

    At the same time, KSEB came forward stating that the campaign that KSEB can install power transmission distribution lines only with the permission of the land owner is baseless. Section 60(3) of the Telecommunications Bill 2023 provides that the provisions of Part III of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 shall remain in force in respect of matters including the installation of electricity transmission lines, till the amendment of Section 164 of the Electricity Act, 2003, while the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 will be repealed when the Telecommunication Bill, 2023 becomes law. 

    Even if the Telecommunications Act of 2023 is implemented, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has clarified that there will be no alteration in the current authority held by power transmission and distribution companies in establishing and maintaining power lines. KSEB emphasized that any claims suggesting otherwise are not accurate and should not be considered true.

