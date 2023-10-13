Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: IMD warns of landslides, waterlogging ; yellow alert in 7 districts

    The IMD also warned that special caution should be exercised in hilly areas where the rains are likely to intensify.

    Kerala: IMD warns of landslides, waterlogging ; yellow alert in 7 districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall will continue in the state today(October 13). The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

    The IMD also warned that special caution should be exercised in hilly areas where the rains are likely to intensify.

    The IMD has predicted the possibility of isolated heavy rains in the state. Heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm will pour in the next 24 hours. If rain continues in areas that have received heavy rainfall in the past few days, landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and water logging in low-lying areas and cities are likely to take place. The IMD has warned the public and government agencies to be extremely cautious.

    People living in mountainous regions prone to landslides and flash floods should move to safer places. People are advised not to go to coastal areas or rivers for fishing and bathing. Taking selfies and videos on the overpasses of the waterbodies is prohibited.

    Meanwhile, the shutter of Neyyar Dam was raised by 80 cm on Thursday (Oct 12) at 9 am.

    A yellow alert has been announced in eight districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts on October 16. 

    Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to beware.
    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely


     

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 8:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reached Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

    Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reaches Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

    Kerala news LIVE 13 October 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 7 districts

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's security cover upgraded to 'Z' category: Report AJR

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's security cover upgraded to 'Z' category: Report

    Flight to reach Israel today, expected to bring 230 passengers back home: MEA on Operation Ajay AJR

    'Flight to reach Israel today, expected to bring 230 passengers back home': MEA on 'Operation Ajay'

    BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda expresses concerns over party's state leadership, future prospects

    BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda expresses concerns over party's state leadership, future prospects

    Recent Stories

    Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reached Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

    Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reaches Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

    Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer period drama 'Chhava' to start filming from THIS date; Read ATG

    Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer period drama 'Chhava' to start filming from THIS date; Read

    Kerala news LIVE 13 October 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 7 districts

    We are in a state of war against ruthless terrorists...' IDF chief admits lapses, but vows to dismantle Hamas

    'We are in a state of war against ruthless terrorists...' IDF chief admits lapses, but vows to dismantle Hamas

    Israeli elite forces rescue over 250 hostages, eliminate more than 60 Hamas terrorists (WATCH)

    Israeli elite forces rescue over 250 hostages, eliminate more than 60 Hamas terrorists (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon