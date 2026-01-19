The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered a DIG-level inquiry into the suicide of a man in Kozhikode. The man died days after a woman, a content creator, shared a video on social media alleging he had sexually harassed her on a bus.

Human Rights Commission Initiates Probe

Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Monday has directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), North Zone, to conduct an inquiry into the death of a youth who was found hanging days after a woman shared a video on social media alleging sexual harassment on a bus. The Commission's Judicial Member, K Baijunath, has asked for an investigation report to be submitted within one week. The matter will be considered during the Commission's sitting scheduled to be held at the Kozhikode Public Works Rest House on February 19. The action was taken based on complaints filed by advocates V Devadas and Abdu Rahim Pookkath. According to the complaints, the young man became distressed after the video was made public by the woman, a content creator, and this allegedly led to his suicide.

Details of the Suicide and Viral Allegation

A 41-year-old man, identified as Deepak, was found dead by suicide at his residence in Govindapuram, Kozhikode, on Sunday, days after a video alleging sexual assault involving him went viral on social media. Deepak was a sales manager by profession, police said. According to the FIR, Deepak was found hanging in his room on Sunday morning. The Kozhikode Medical College Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said Deepak had travelled to Kannur last Friday in connection with his work. During the journey, a woman recorded a selfie video on a bus alleging that he had sexually assaulted her. The video was later widely circulated on social media. Police sources said Deepak was under severe mental distress after the video went viral and maintained that he had done nothing wrong. Locals also said such behaviour was inconsistent with his character.

Accuser Stands by Her Claim

Meanwhile, the woman who recorded the video reiterated her allegation, stating that she filmed the clip after experiencing inappropriate physical contact. She said the incident occurred on a bus in the Payyannur area and that the matter had been reported to the police.

Family Seeks Legal Action, Police Probe Continues

The family of the deceased has alleged that the circulation of the video caused irreparable mental trauma and has announced plans to initiate legal action, demanding a comprehensive and impartial investigation. Police said all aspects of the case, including digital evidence and witness statements, are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.