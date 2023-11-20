Kerala: Man dies under mysterious circumstances; body exhumed for postmortem

The body of 36-year-old Thomas was exhumed for a post-mortem. The mortal remains have been exhumed under the supervision of Areekode police. Thomas was found dead in his home under mysterious conditions on November 4.

Malappuram: A 36-year-old man named Thomas was found dead inside his home in Malappuram. The body was cremated, as it was presumed to be due to a heart attack. However, Thomas's relatives have raised concerns, suspecting it was an unnatural death. The mortal remains have been exhumed under the supervision of Areekode police.

Read: Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims

The incident took place on November 4. Thomas was found lying inside his house. The body was cremated at Saint Mary Church in Panampilavu, Malappuram. Thomas's father filed a complaint at the Areekode police station after the incident, seeking an investigation. Later, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

The family stated that a few days ago, there was a fight between Thomas and his friends. After the argument, Thomas was injured and was seeking treatment. The family filed a complaint with the police when locals shared their suspicion that the death was due to the injuries. Based on this complaint, the police conducted an investigation. Then it was decided to take out the body and do a post-mortem.