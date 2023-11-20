Stage carriage vs Contract carriage: What led to stand-off between 'Robin' bus and MVD in Kerala? Read

The 'Robin' bus was seized again by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) of Kerala citing a violation of permit norms. The stand-off between the MVD and Robin bus continues and let's see what actually the case is.

The 'Robin' bus resumed its service on Saturday (Nov 18) after a legal battle in Pathanamthitta, however, it was seized by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kerala the next day and slapped a fine of Rs 7500 citing violation of permit norms. The bus owner, Baby Gireesh, who was travelling along, objected to the MVD's decision, however with little result.

Also read: Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan initiates more counters for complaints, public grievances

The bus was stopped by MVD teams at three further locations: Edappady, which is close to Pala; Angamaly in Ernakulam and Puthukkad in Thrissur. The bus eventually resumed its route yet with a 30-minute delay. However each time, the passengers and bystanders expressed firm objections, forcing the officials to retract their actions. Disappointed with the MVD's decision, the upset people gave the bus wild welcomes at several locations along the route.

Now what is the actual issue?

There are two kinds of vehicles - contract carriage and stage carriage. These distinctions are outlined in the Motor Vehicles Act, of 1988, which provides regulations for road transport and vehicles in the country. A stage carriage is a motor vehicle constructed or adapted to carry more than six passengers for hire or reward at separate fares, which can pick up and set down passengers at will. Stage carriages require a permit from the appropriate transport authority to operate. This permit specifies the route, the area of operation, and other relevant conditions.

A contract carriage is a motor vehicle that carries passengers on special contracts for hire and is engaged for exclusive use by individuals or a group of persons for a fixed destination or in a manner that the vehicle is at the disposal of the hirer. Contract carriages also need permits, but they operate on a contractual basis. The permit outlines the terms of the contract, the destination, and other conditions agreed upon between the operator and the contracting party.

The Motor Vehicles Act provides for a temporary special contract carriage permit for a stage carriage. However, contract carriages are not allowed to issue stage carriage permits even temporarily. Until now, tourist buses were plying in accordance with the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. Then separate taxes had to be paid in many states. All India Tourist Permit rule was introduced in 2023 to avoid that inconvenience. Accordingly, a bus owner operating contract carriage by paying tax in any state in India can ply his bus or vehicle through any state in India on payment of a permit fee of Rs.3 lakh per annum.

Girish, the owner of the Robin bus, asserts that certain aspects of the new law allow him to operate his bus—which is currently a contract carriage—like a stage carriage by setting down a board, coming to a stop, and transporting a person. Nevertheless, the Department of Motor Vehicles, which regularly pulls over cars and collects fines, adds that the new law makes no mention of anything like that.

The dispute is pending before the High Court.