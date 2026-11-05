Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra 2026 crosses 63 lakh pilgrims, with Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri witnessing heavy footfall. CM Dhami highlights the government's arrangements.

Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra 2026 has received huge response from devotees. With more than 63 lakh devotees visiting the four holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it is a great achievement due to the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the state government's arrangements.

"Such huge response reflects the strong faith of people towards spirituality. It also reflects our rich religious culture and we are getting more recognition as Devbhoomi," Dhami said in a post on social media platform X.

Char Dham Yatra 2026 Sees Huge Response

Char Dham Yatra is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage sites in India. It attracts devotees from across the country.

These are some of the most important shrines located in the Himalayas. Thousands of devotees visit these places for blessings despite the difficult mountain terrain.

However, this year more than 63 lakh devotees have completed their visit. Kedarnath and Badrinath have seen huge crowds.

CM Credits Arrangements By Double Engine Govt

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the increased turnout can be attributed to the arrangements made by the state government.

"The pilgrimage has been made much easier for devotees with proper arrangements and planning."

Arrangements have to be made properly for such a large pilgrimage. This includes proper transport, crowd control, facilities for the pilgrims, etc. Due to difficult geographical conditions and mountainous regions, this becomes very important.

"The government has worked hard to ensure that this pilgrimage is more organised for those visiting from across the country," said the Chief Minister.

Char Dham Yatra Boosts Uttarakhand's Spiritual Culture

Dhami said that such a large turnout reflects the strong faith of people towards the four holy sites. It is boosting Uttarakhand's status as an important pilgrimage site.

The Char Dham Yatra is also very important for the tourism industry in Uttarakhand. Local hotels, transporters, horse and mule owners, etc receive business from the annual pilgrimage.

It is important that these sites are safe, accessible and well organised for more than 63 lakh devotees.