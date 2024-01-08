Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: High Court grants anticipatory bail to actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case

    The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor and former MP Suresh Gopi over misconduct case today. The police registered a case under Section 354 A on the complaint that Suresh Gopi had touched him with bad intentions.

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor and former MP Suresh Gopi over misconduct case today. The High Court directed the police to release him on bail if he is arrested. The court informed that there is no situation for arrest at present. The decision was made taking into consideration the position of the government. 

    The actor approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case of alleged misconduct with a woman journalist in Kozhikode. The anticipatory bail plea was filed in the context of serious charges against Suresh Gopi in this case.

    The woman journalist filed a complaint with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and the women's commissioner on October 27. In the complaint, she alleged that Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder twice during a press meet. The journalist initially moved away, but Suresh Gopi again tried to put his hand on her shoulder. 

    The police registered a case under Section 354 A on the complaint that Suresh Gopi had touched him with bad intentions. After the incident became controversial, Suresh Gopi apologized to the journalist. However, the journalist went ahead with the legal action pointing out that Suresh Gopi's was only an explanation and not an apology. Then on the morning of October 28, the journalist complained to the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner.

