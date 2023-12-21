Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala HC grants two-day parole to notorious criminal Ripper Jayanandan for his book release

    The Kerala HC granted two-day parole to notorious criminal Ripper Jayanandhan for his book release scheduled on December 23.

    Kerala HC grants two-day parole to notorious criminal Ripper Jayanandan for his book release anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted two-day escort parole to Ripper Jayanandhan, a notorious murderer, who is serving life imprisonment in a high-security prison. When granting Jayanandhan 2-day escort parole to attend a book launch event, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan pointed out that the case was unique for a few reasons.

    The first was that on a petition filed by her mother, Jayanandhan's wife, the convict's daughter, lawyer Keerthi Jayanandhan, pleaded for her father's release.

    "The result of this judgment is because of the efforts of his daughter and his wife. The daughter loves her father and is anxious to see that her father attends the book release function. Therefore, he should reciprocate by obeying the directions of the court to allow them to continue the legal fight under the law. The legal fight of a daughter to get a release order for her father to attend the function is also to be appreciated, even if, her father is an accused in several cases including five murder cases. Just like a mother, a father is also a hero to every child," the Bar and Bench quoted the judgement. 

    The judge further mentioned that during Jayanandhan's 17 years in prison, despite only having completed the ninth standard of education, he wrote the book.
    On December 23, the Ernakulam Press Club will host the release of "Pulari Viriyum Munpe," one of these books. The petitioner claims that Jayanandhan wishes to donate the book's sales revenues to organisations that support kids with special needs.

    The submission made to the court said that Jayanandhan had previously been allowed two days of escort parole to attend the wedding of his elder daughter.
    Jayanandhan is accused in about 23 criminal cases, 5 of which are murder cases. He was acquitted in 3 of the murder cases and convicted in 2. He has even escaped from prison twice so far throughout his 17-year imprisonment.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSU-led protest turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram; police resort to lathi charge rkn

    Kerala: KSU-led protest turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram; police resort to lathi charge

    Money laundering case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED in plea filed by Jacqueline Fernandez AJR

    Money laundering case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED in plea filed by Jacqueline Fernandez

    WATCH Yogi Adityanath's viral interaction with momo seller over BJP leaders visit; asks if they paid for it snt

    WATCH: Yogi Adityanath's viral interaction with momo seller over BJP leaders visit; asks if they paid for it

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy bows out of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paves way for new faces

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy bows out of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paves way for new faces

    Congress decides to shift Delhi headquarters to new 'Indira Bhawan' building, sources reveal AJR

    Congress decides to shift Delhi headquarters to new 'Indira Bhawan' building, sources reveal

    Recent Stories

    cricket Will Yuzvendra Chahal be included in India's series decider against South Africa? Probable Playing XI and more osf

    Will Yuzvendra Chahal be included in India's series decider against South Africa? Probable Playing XI and more

    Kerala: KSU-led protest turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram; police resort to lathi charge rkn

    Kerala: KSU-led protest turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram; police resort to lathi charge

    Blow for FIFA and UEFA as ECJ says rules banning of breakaway European Super League unlawful; reignites debate snt

    Blow for FIFA and UEFA as ECJ says rules banning of breakaway European Super League unlawful; reignites debate

    Neru LEAKED Mohanlal Jeethu Joseph movie out on Tamilrockers Movierulz and Telegram Channels RBA

    'Neru' LEAKED: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph’s movie out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram Channels

    Redmi Note 13 to OnePlus 12 major smartphones coming in January 2024 gcw

    Redmi Note 13 to OnePlus 12: Major smartphones coming in January 2024

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon