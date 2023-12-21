Kerala HC grants two-day parole to notorious criminal Ripper Jayanandan for his book release

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted two-day escort parole to Ripper Jayanandhan, a notorious murderer, who is serving life imprisonment in a high-security prison. When granting Jayanandhan 2-day escort parole to attend a book launch event, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan pointed out that the case was unique for a few reasons.

The first was that on a petition filed by her mother, Jayanandhan's wife, the convict's daughter, lawyer Keerthi Jayanandhan, pleaded for her father's release.

"The result of this judgment is because of the efforts of his daughter and his wife. The daughter loves her father and is anxious to see that her father attends the book release function. Therefore, he should reciprocate by obeying the directions of the court to allow them to continue the legal fight under the law. The legal fight of a daughter to get a release order for her father to attend the function is also to be appreciated, even if, her father is an accused in several cases including five murder cases. Just like a mother, a father is also a hero to every child," the Bar and Bench quoted the judgement.

The judge further mentioned that during Jayanandhan's 17 years in prison, despite only having completed the ninth standard of education, he wrote the book.

On December 23, the Ernakulam Press Club will host the release of "Pulari Viriyum Munpe," one of these books. The petitioner claims that Jayanandhan wishes to donate the book's sales revenues to organisations that support kids with special needs.

The submission made to the court said that Jayanandhan had previously been allowed two days of escort parole to attend the wedding of his elder daughter.

Jayanandhan is accused in about 23 criminal cases, 5 of which are murder cases. He was acquitted in 3 of the murder cases and convicted in 2. He has even escaped from prison twice so far throughout his 17-year imprisonment.