Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17

Thrissur: The Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple will enforce wedding restrictions from 6 am to 9 am on January 17 amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The pre-booking marriages have to be performed before 6 am and after 9 am. The police have issued instructions to the people in this regard. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at the temple to offer prayers and attend the wedding ceremony of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter.

PM Modi will land at the helipad at the Sreekrishna College Ground at 8 am and will reach the Guest House at 8:10 by road. He will later attend the wedding ceremony at the temple at 8:15 am. The marriage's muhurtham is scheduled on that specific day between 8:45 and 9:15 a.m. By 8 am, PM Modi will be present at the shrine to offer prayers. The Prime Minister will reportedly depart the location right after following the "tying the knot" ceremony. He will not be present at the reception being held in Gokulam Park. High security has been implemented in the temple town amid PM Modi's visit.

The Special Protection Group Commandos will reach today. There will be traffic control in the city from 6 am. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the temple premises. District Collector Krishna Teja visited the temple premises to access the security arrangements. To assess the situation, DIG Ajeetha Begum came to Guruvayoor on Monday. Temple CI Preamanandakrishnan, Assistant Police Commissioner KG Suresh of Guruvayur, City Police Commissioner Ankit Asokan, and others assessed the arrangements.