    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking

    Kerala has achieved recognition as the best performer in the national startup ranking, a collaborative initiative by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Startup India. The other states that grabbed a spot in the best performer category are Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    Kerala has achieved recognition as the best performer in the national startup ranking, a collaborative initiative by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Startup India. This marks Kerala's first win of the highest award in the national startup arena. The state has previously secured the Top Performer award three times. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced the accolades during an event in New Delhi commemorating National Startup Day. The other states that grabbed a spot in the best performer category are Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

    Established support for start-ups, students, and women entrepreneurs, programs like Ignite Calicut which provides an opportunity for start-ups to connect directly with investors, and encouragement for start-ups trying to bring about a promising change in rural areas have brought Kerala to the Best Performer award.

    Anoop P Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), attributes Kerala's recognition as the best startup performer to a commitment to fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem, technology-based incubation systems, and sound startup investments. In 2022, Kerala excelled in all seven reform areas suggested by the Centre, reflecting the state government's uncompromising approach to startup development.

    The achievements of Kerala encompass resource development, investment leadership, procurement, sustainability, incubation, mentorship, innovation, and excellence. KSUM boasts over 5000 registered startups, 240 market entries, and 100 women-led startups. With 50 incubators across 14 districts, KSUM conducts numerous awareness programs, investment projects, and initiatives focused on renewable energy, sustainability, climate change, and rural development.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
