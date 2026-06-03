The Kerala government defended employee transfers in the State Assembly after the Opposition alleged norm violations. Minister Sunny Joseph maintained the transfers are routine, follow a 2017 govt order, and aim to improve administrative efficiency.

The Keralam government on Wednesday defended the ongoing transfer of government employees after the Opposition moved an adjournment motion notice in the State Assembly, alleging that transfers were being carried out in violation of established norms and guidelines.

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The notice was moved by Opposition MLA V Joy under Rule 50, seeking to suspend the regular business of the House to discuss the issue. The Opposition contended that several transfers had been effected without adhering to prescribed procedures, raising concerns among government employees and prompting demands for a detailed discussion in the Assembly.

Government Responds to Allegations

Responding to the notice, Keralam Minister Sunny Joseph rejected the allegations and maintained that the transfer process was being conducted strictly in accordance with existing government regulations. "The general transfer of government employees is being carried out in accordance with Clause 3 of the Government Order dated February 25, 2017, and subject to the prescribed guidelines," Joseph said in the Assembly.

He clarified that after the new government assumed office, only routine transfers necessitated by administrative requirements and employee retirements were being undertaken. "Following the assumption of office by the new government, only routine transfers arising out of administrative requirements and those necessitated by retirements are being undertaken," the minister stated.

Joseph further asserted that the government had not taken any action that would adversely affect employees or disrupt public services. "The government has not taken any action that would undermine the morale of employees or cause inconvenience to the public. The measures being implemented are solely aimed at improving the efficiency of government services and ensuring smoother administration," he said.

Commitment to Address Grievances

Addressing concerns raised by the Opposition, the minister said the government remained open to examining complaints from affected employees and resolving genuine grievances. "If any employee has grievances regarding these transfers, the government is prepared to consider such complaints sympathetically and take appropriate steps to resolve them," Joseph said.

He argued that there was no justification for suspending the proceedings of the House for a separate discussion on the matter. "Therefore, there is no need to suspend the proceedings of the House for a separate discussion on this matter," the minister added. (ANI)