Kerala government announces Onam allowance to MGNREGS workers

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government stated on Friday that employees who have completed 100 working days under the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are eligible for an Onam festival allowance. All employees who completed 100 working days under the programmes will receive Rs 1,000 as a festival allowance on the occasion of Onam, according to Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

The Finance Department sanctioned Rs 46 crore for this use. A total of 4.6 lakh persons will receive the allowance, according to Balagopal.

The Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, devised by the state government, aims to provide a strong, rights-based social safety net for people residing in the urban areas of Kerala.

When other employment options are sparse or insufficient, the programme would provide participants with a backup source of employment. It was conceptualised along the lines of the well-known MGNREGS.

The Kerala government had earlier this week declared a bonus of Rs 4,000 for state sector workers on the occasion of the Onam season.

Additionally, the LDF administration authorised a special festival allowance of Rs. 2,750 for those public employees who are not eligible for bonuses.

All state employees working for the government will receive an Onam advance of Rs 20,000. For other employees, including part-time contingent workers, the advance is Rs 6,000. Everyone who was eligible for festival allowance last year, including contract-scheme employees, will receive it again this year at the same rate. On the occasion of Onam, special assistance will be provided to more than 13 lakh employees and labourers.

This year Kerala will celebrate Onam on September 29. The Onam Bumper lottery results will be announced on September 20.

