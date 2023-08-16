Kerala govt to distribute Onam kits only to yellow card holders this year over financial crisis

Due to the severe financial crisis in Kerala, the state government has decided to distribute Onam kits this year to Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card holders (yellow colour) only.

Thiruvananthapuram: After weeks of debate, the Kerala government has decided to distribute Onam kits this year to Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card holders (yellow colour) only. The decision to limit the beneficiaries came in the wake of a severe financial crunch faced by the state government.

Apart from yellow card holders, 20,000 people living in orphanages and destitute homes will also receive Onam kits. The kit will contain Tea, Split Green Gram, Semiya Payasam Mix, Ghee, Cashew Nut, Edible Oil, Sambar Powder, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Green gram, salt and Toor Dal. About 6,07,691 Onam kits will be distributed this year.

The government will hand over Rs 32 crore in advance to Supplyco for the easy distribution of Onam Kits. Out of the 93 lakh ration card holders in the state, 87 lakh received food kits last year.

