Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala govt to distribute Onam kits only to yellow card holders this year over financial crisis

    Due to the severe financial crisis in Kerala, the state government has decided to distribute Onam kits this year to Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card holders (yellow colour) only.

    Kerala govt to distribute Onam kits only to yellow card holders this year over financial crisis anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: After weeks of debate, the Kerala government has decided to distribute Onam kits this year to Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card holders (yellow colour) only. The decision to limit the beneficiaries came in the wake of a severe financial crunch faced by the state government. 

    Apart from yellow card holders, 20,000 people living in orphanages and destitute homes will also receive Onam kits. The kit will contain Tea, Split Green Gram, Semiya Payasam Mix, Ghee, Cashew Nut, Edible Oil, Sambar Powder, Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Green gram, salt and Toor Dal. About 6,07,691 Onam kits will be distributed this year. 

    The government will hand over Rs 32 crore in advance to Supplyco for the easy distribution of  Onam Kits. Out of the 93 lakh ration card holders in the state, 87 lakh received food kits last year.
     

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala HC directs KSRTC to pay pending dues to employees before Onam anr

    Kerala HC directs KSRTC to pay pending dues to employees before Onam

    Naseeruddin Shah to Romila Thapar, over 700 eminent citizens defend NewsClick after NYT probe, call it attack on freedom of expression

    From Naseeruddin Shah to Romila Thapar, over 700 eminent citizens doefend NewsClick after NYT 'probe'

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details anr

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details

    Rs 1 lakh loan with maximum 5% interest under Vishwakarma scheme: Central government AJR

    Rs 1 lakh loan with maximum 5% interest under Vishwakarma scheme: Centre

    WATCH How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated India's 77th Independence Day snt

    WATCH: How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated India's 77th Independence Day

    Recent Stories

    The overlooked travel essential: Understanding importance of travel insurance MIS

    The overlooked travel essential: Understanding importance of travel insurance

    Onam 2023: A walkthrough of the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala LMA

    Onam 2023: A walkthrough of the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala

    Healthy Life: 5 incredible benefits of Cheese on the body vma eai

    Healthy Life: 5 incredible benefits of Cheese on the body

    'Taali' to 'Depp v. Heard': New OTT releases to binge this weekend MSW

    'Taali' to 'Depp v. Heard': New OTT releases to binge this weekend

    Navigating tech use for children: A guide for parents MIS

    Navigating tech use for children: A guide for parents

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon