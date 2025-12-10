Rahul Gandhi's trip to Germany during the Winter Parliament session has sparked a political row. BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla dubbed it a 'Bharat Badnaami Tour', while the Indian Overseas Congress calls it a key outreach to the Indian diaspora.

BJP Leader Calls Trip 'Bharat Badnaami Tour'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's upcoming trip to Germany has ignited a political firestorm, with BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla saying it is a "Bharat Badnaami Tour" and accusing the Congress leader of using foreign platforms to "spew venom against India". With the Winter Parliament mid-session until December 19, Poonawalla said Gandhi's decision to travel abroad once again shows his "clear priorities". Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe.

Taking a sharp swipe, Poonawalla said to ANI, "Rahul Gandhi has again proven that LoP means 'Leader of Paryatan'. He is a non-serious politician. People are on work mode; he is on vacation mode - permanent vacation mode." He added that Gandhi frequently escapes abroad, recalling that during the Bihar elections, "he was on a jungle safari" while others were campaigning.

Talking about the intent behind the Germany visit, Poonawalla added, "I don't know why he's going for 'some reason', but it might be to spew venom against India. It is Bharat Badnaami Brigade and Bharat Badnaami Tour."

Earlier today, in a post shared on X, Poonawalla wrote, "Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best ! Going for a foreign tour ! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari," adding that Rahul Gandhi had similarly been away during the Bihar elections. "During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari," Poonawalla's X post further read.

IOC Describes Visit as Significant Outreach

Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has described the visit as a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the party's global engagement.

The IOC announced that Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, where Presidents of IOC chapters across Europe will gather to discuss NRI issues, Congress Party strengthening, and strategies to expand the party's ideological reach.

Ausaf Khan, President of IOC Austria, said the organisation is "honoured" to host Gandhi, noting the presence of senior leaders such as Sam Pitroda and Dr. Arathi Krishna. "We are honored to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025. The event will bring together all Presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Shri Rahul Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress Party ,NRI issues and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology. We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders. Ausaf Khan President IOC, Austria," Indian Overseas Congress' X post read.

Moreover, Vikram Duhan, General Secretary of the Indian Overseas Congress UK, highlighted the broader diplomatic importance of the tour, saying Gandhi's engagements in Germany would foster discussions on India's global role and open opportunities for dialogue with German lawmakers and the Indian community abroad. "The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji,s visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India's global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora. -Vikram Duhan General Secretary Indian Overseas Congress UK," Indian Overseas Congress' X post read. (ANI)