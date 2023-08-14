Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala government announces Onam bonus, special allowance for employees

    Employees who accept a salary of up to Rs 35,040, inclusive of Dearness Allowance (DA), were eligible for the Onam bonus last year.

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Monday (Aug 14) said that on the occasion of Onam, government employees will be given Rs 4,000 as a bonus and those who are not eligible for a bonus will be given Rs 2,750 as festival allowance. The Minister also informed that a special festival allowance of Rs 1,000 will be given to service pensioners and employees who have retired under the contributory pension system.

    All state employees working for the government will receive an Onam advance of  Rs 20,000. For other employees, including part-time contingent workers, the advance is Rs 6,000. Everyone who was eligible for festival allowance last year, including contract-scheme employees, will receive it again this year at the same rate. On the occasion of Onam, special assistance will be provided to more than 13 lakh employees and labourers.

    This year Kerala will celebrate Onam on September 29. The Onam Bumper lottery results will be announced on September 20.

